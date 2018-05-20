Search

Three girls drown in water-filled ditch

May 20, 2018, 17:05 IST | PTI

It seems the three girls, two siblings and their cousin, fell into the ditch, which was filled to the brim with rainwater, on their way to home from school, the sub-inspector of Manihari police station, Sunil Kumar, said

DrownRepresentational Image

The bodies of three minor girls were fished out of a ditch this morning in Kutubpur village of Bihar's Katihar district, a police officer said. It seems the three girls, two siblings and their cousin, fell into the ditch, which was filled to the brim with rainwater, on their way to home from school, the sub-inspector of Manihari police station, Sunil Kumar, said.

"As there was no human habitation in the area, no one noticed the girls. Their parents had been looking for them since last evening. This morning, the bodies were found floating on the river," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Simran Khatoon (7), Ruksana Khatoon (9) and their cousin Nargis (8), he said, adding that bodies have been sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Meet India's last and only Taxidermist!

Tags

biharnational news