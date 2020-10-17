Three held at Chennai airport for smuggling 4.1kg gold

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Three persons were arrested for smuggling 4.1 kg gold valued at Rs 2.16 crore, Commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport said on Saturday.

According to Customs officials, 14 persons who flew in from Dubai by two Indigo Airline flights on Friday were intercepted and questioned by officials on suspicion they were smuggling in gold.

"On questioning, they revealed concealment of 38 bundles of gold paste in their rectums. The contraband was recovered and seized under the Customs Act of 1962," a Customs statement said.

Further investigation is under progress.

