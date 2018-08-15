Three held for assaulting policemen, damaging barricades in Delhi

crime

According to a police officer, barricades had been put up at Dhansa-Najfagarh Road near Rawta Mor on Sunday. A car was signalled to stop but its driver sped up the vehicle, hit the barricade, pushed an Inspector and fled

Three persons have been arrested here for assaulting policemen and damaging barricades during checking of vehicles ahead of the Independence Day, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

On being chased, the vehicle also hit a police Gypsy. Later, the car was stopped and three of the four persons in the car were overpowered. They were identified as Azad Gahlot, 28, Satpal Singh, 28, and Sandeep, 30. The fourth one, Pradeep, 36, who was driving the car, got into a scuffle with a policeman and managed to flee. He was the owner of the car.

