Three held for kidnapping minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

The accused are likely to be produced in court today

Andhra Pradesh: Three persons were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a minor girl, Nandigama police stated on Thursday. Acting on a complaint that the girl was missing, police launched an investigation and found the girl along with one person identified as G Veerababu on July 17 from the town of Madhira.

Police arrested Veerababu and two of his friends on charges of abduction. Nandigama Sub Inspector K J Naidu said: "The parents of the 16-year-old girl who hails from Ramannapeta and is student of Intermediate in Chaitanya college in Nandigama town had registered a missing complaint stating that she had been missing from July 14. They said they suspected she might be in love with somebody."

"We got information about the girl being in Madhira town and when we found her she told our team that she had been in love with one Veerababu who had taken her on Sunday evening from her house, to marry her. Veerababu's friend -- Pawan Kalyan and Anil were also arrested for their involvement in the case," the senior police official said. The accused are likely to be produced in court today. "As of now, the kidnapping case has been registered against the accused. Based on the girl's statement, POCSO Act may also be included," Naidu said.

