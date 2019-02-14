Three held for killing money lender in Delhi

crime

Rajeev knew Sarin carries cash with him, so he lured Meghlani and Ali to join him in the killing as both were in huge debt and in dire need of money.

Representational image

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing an informal money lender in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said. The accused have been identified as Rajiv Aggarwal (49) a resident of Bara Bazar in Kashmere Gate, Istiyaq Ali (64), a resident of Daryaganj and Naveen Kumar Miglani (45), a resident of Mazlis Park, they added.

On Tuesday, the police were alerted about Surinder Sarin being found dead at his house in Gali Mehal Sarai in Kashmiri Gate area, police said. Sarin also had a home in Civil Lines. While Sarin had a cardboard packaging shop, he also used to lend money on interest, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, Sarin's kin said he used to commute daily from his residence at Civil Lines to Kashmere Gate where he did business, the officer said. "On Tuesday, he came to Kashmere Gate but did not return. His family came to check on him but found the gates locked. When they were not able to contact him, they broke open the lock and found Sarin lying dead in the room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

Sarin's call record was checked and one Rajeev Aggarwal was questioned, who confessed to the crime, the DCP said. Rajeev said he had taken a loan on 5 per cent interest from Sarin. On December 27, Sarin shouted at Rajeev in the market for not repaying the loan. Feeling humiliated, Rajeev planned to kill Sarin, Prasad said.

Rajeev knew Sarin carries cash with him, so he lured Meghlani and Ali to join him in the killing as both were in huge debt and in dire need of money. On Tuesday, Aggarwal, along with Mighlani, entered Sarin's home on the pretext of repaying the loan. Aggarwal first threw chilli powder at Sarin's eyes and then attacked him with a sharp object, the DCP said.

They fled the spot after taking a bag of cash, police said, adding one knife, Sarin's mobile phone and Rs 67,30,000 in cash were recovered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever