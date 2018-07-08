Three held for murder of businessman in Kamothe

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch said it has arrested the mastermind, identified as Anil Dehre, 36, and his two aides, brothers Vasant and Sidharth Khandagle. Dehre had been detained soon after the murder

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three people, who stabbed and shot 35-year-old businessman Shantaram Khatal, near his home in Kamothe on Wednesday night. Shantaram was declared dead before admission at MGM Hospital.

Crime Branch officials said Dehre is a distant relative of the deceased's wife, Vrushali's first husband. Dehre and Vrushali had an affair while she was married to him, and the two had eloped two years ago, the police said. They added that Dehre, however, didn't marry her, and so she married Shantaram, whom she had met and who had fallen in love with her.

Crime Branch DCP Tushar Doshi said, "We have arrested three accused. Dehre is the mastermind whereas the other two, his friends, helped him execute his plan. They all knew the victim's wife for long. We are investigating about the gun that they used in the crime."

