Three held for opening fire in front of Hindu Yuva Vahini leader's house

Varanasi, (UP): Three men have been arrested for allegedly opening fire in front of the house of a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader here, police said on Friday. The three came on a scooter and opened fire in front of the house of Hindu Yuva Vahini divisional president Ambrish Singh Bhola Thursday night at Senpura in the Chowk police station area, they said.

The incident created panic among the residents of the colony. Bhola is said to be close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath had visited Bhola's house for a wedding ceremony of a family member two months ago.

Police said the three men, identified as Vishal Verma, Raj Kumar Gupta and Anil Kumar Jaiswal, all residents of Varanasi, were nabbed on the basis of the CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs.

One pistol along with 25 live cartridges and the scooter was recovered from them, they said. They have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), police said.

