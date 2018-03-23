Three held for possessing snakes in Thane

Two sand boa snakes, valued at Rs 25 lakh, were seized from them, they said

Thane: Police on Friday said they have arrested three persons for allegedly possessing rare snake species sand boa here and trying to sell them.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch officials laid a trap at Katai Naka on the Kalyan-Shil Road late on Thursday evening and nabbed the trio who had come to sell the snake, police said. Two sand boa snakes, valued at Rs 25 lakh, were seized from them, they said.

An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the trio, two of whom hail from the adjoining Raigad district, police added. A probe is on to find out from where they got the snakes, they added.

