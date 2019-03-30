Three held for robbing advocate and Delhi Police constable

crime

New Delhi: Three youths were arrested for allegedly robbing an advocate and a Delhi Police constable in Dhaula Kuan and Chankya Puri areas, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Aniket (19), Rajkumar (20) and Dalip Kumar (18), they said.

The arrests were made at around 9 pm Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. During interrogation, the accused persons said they have committed many robberies in Dhaula Kuan and Chanya Puri areas during night. They disclosed that on the intervening night of March 22 and 23, they targeted one advocate near 11 Murti and robbed his valuables. They also admitted that they had robbed one constable of the Delhi Police at Cantt area while he was returning home from his duty, the DCP said. They said they used to ply in a car and pretend like passengers.

They also used to offer a lift to passerby. After getting the victim in their car, they used to forcefully beat and rob them at gunpoint. After robbing the passenger, they used to throw the victim at a lonely place and move away from the spot, Alphonse said. One of them used to sit in the van in the uniform of the Delhi Police so that they would not be stopped by police in achieving their target, he said. Police are looking to nab their associate Parful (21), they said, adding four mobile phones, one motorcycle, two cars, one pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from them.

