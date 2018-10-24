Three held in Ghaziabad murder case

crime

Acting on a secret tip, the police nabbed the three accused from Sonia Vihar Water Regulator Plant at Ganges Canal

The Muradnagar police has arrested three persons from here in connection with the murder of a youth, officials said Wednesday. Acting on a secret tip, the police nabbed the three accused from Sonia Vihar Water Regulator Plant at Ganges Canal on Tuesday evening, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the accused were identified as Aaseesh, Vickey and Mohit. Vickey had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Maneesh, the accused told the police during interrogation, they said. Even through the money was returned with interest 20 days ago, Maneesh and Vickey had quarrelled over the issue. After a few days, Vickey again borrowed money from Montu, this time Rs 15,000.

The amount along with interest was due for payment on October 19, which is when the three decided to kill Maneesh, officials said. Vickey, with the help of his two accomplices, allegedly shot Maneesh and threw his body in a forested area in Didouli village. On Sunday, Maneesh breathed his last at a private hospital.

Yesterday evening, Montu's family accompanied by several people from Blamiki Samaj created ruckus inside Muradnagar police station and blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway, demanding early arrest of the culprits. Police lodged an FIR under sections 353, 341 of IPC against 150 unknown people for damaging government property and manhandling the sentry of the police station. "We will analyse CCTV footages and identify all accused persons. Nobody will be spared," SSP Krishna said.

