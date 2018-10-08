Three held with drugs from hotel in Kolkata

crime

Representational picture

Police on Sunday seized banned drugs and arrested three persons, including two students, in this connection during a raid at a city hotel.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel and seized 7 gm of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) - an ecstasy drug, 4 LSD blocks and 3 gm of cocaine from the possession of the trio, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The students, aged between 18 and 20, and the man (22) had brought the drugs from Delhi with an intention to use them at parties organised at discos in the hotel, and to sell them at a higher price to customers there, he said.

"We are questioning them and trying to find out more details... whether they are members of any drug trafficking racket," the officer added.

