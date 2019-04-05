Three highway robbers get life term for killing man

crime

According to government lawyer Jitender Tyagi, Rashid was shot dead while his motorcycle and other valuables were taken away by the trio when he was going to Khatauli from his village under Kakrouli police station on June 27, 2015.

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A court has sentenced three highway robbers to life imprisonment for murdering a man after looting him. Additional District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Shrivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the accused, Gulfam, Narender Sharma and Suleman, after holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder), 394 (committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to government lawyer Jitender Tyagi, Rashid was shot dead while his motorcycle and other valuables were taken away by the trio when he was going to Khatauli from his village under Kakrouli police station on June 27, 2015.

Later police arrested the three robbers and recovered the looted items from them, he said.

In another incident, a 79-year-old woman was allegedly killed by robbers at her residence at Matunga in Central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday night when somebody spotted Vasanta Lakshminarayan lying motionless in her ground floor residence in the BMC building, a police official said.

It seems Lakshminarayan tried to fend off robbers, who strangulated the woman using her stole, he added. The robbers decamped with gold ornaments of Lakshminarayan, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates