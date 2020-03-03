Three hits, and counting for Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana?

Days after it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a gynaecologist in the tentatively titled Stree Rog Vibhag, mid-day has learnt that the Anubhuti Kashyap-directed comedy will also feature Bhumi Pednekar.

A source reveals, "Bhumi is currently occupied with the shoot of Durgavati, but she has blocked her dates in June for the film. Soon after she had met the director for a narration late last year, the actor had given her nod to the script. While the makers are tight-lipped about her role, it is integral to the proceedings. That it reunites her with Ayushmann is the cherry on top."

If all goes well, this will mark Pednekar's fourth outing with Khurrana since she made her debut opposite him in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). The film also reportedly features Alaya F.

Pednekar remained unavailable for comment.

