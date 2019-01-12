Three houses, seven shops gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

national

The fire broke out in a house at Kahara village, 45 kms around 4.30 AM and quickly spread to adjoining structures

Representational picture

Doda: At least three houses and seven shops were gutted in a fire in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The fire broke out in a house at Kahara village, 45 kms from Doda, around 4.30 AM and quickly spread to adjoining structures, a police official said.

He said the fire and emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour-long operation. A total of three houses and seven shops belonging to five different owners were damaged in the fire, the official said.

He said timely action of fire and emergency services and police averted a major tragedy as the fire happened in the densely-populated market and most of the structures are made of dry cedar and pine wood. Efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever