Three in one

Try a weekend fitness class that is a blend of barre-based regimes like cardio, strength training and stretching

An internationally renowned fitness company, Physique 57, is organising a weekend class that aims to sculpt and transform your body. The barre-based workout includes combinations of cardio, strength-training, stretching and recovery put together in a 57-minute class. Interval-overload training is being used as the primary technique in the fitness routine, choreographed to first make your muscles fatigued and then stretching them out for relief. The company has its own studios in New York, Hamptons, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Bangkok and Mumbai, and boasts celebrity clients including actors Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore, and model-author Chrissy Teigen.

On June 22, 8 am onwards; June 23, 10 am onwards

At Tangerine Arts Studio, Ambedkar Road, Bandra West.

CALL 62668757

COST Rs 1,200

