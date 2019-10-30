MENU

Three in one

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 07:40 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Experience a play based on Sadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chugtai's works

Manoj Pahwa
Manoj Pahwa

Dive into an immersive experience by attending Motley’s set of three plays strung together for a 110-minute long performance. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and featuring Manoj Pahwa, Ratna Pathak Shah and Saba Azad, this play is based on readings that draw from Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai’s writings — Hindustan Chhod Do, Nanhe Munhe and Toba Tek Singh.

At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu. ON November 2, 6 pm and 9 pm
Call 26149546
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500

