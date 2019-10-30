Three in one

Dive into an immersive experience by attending Motley’s set of three plays strung together for a 110-minute long performance. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and featuring Manoj Pahwa, Ratna Pathak Shah and Saba Azad, this play is based on readings that draw from Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai’s writings — Hindustan Chhod Do, Nanhe Munhe and Toba Tek Singh.

At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu. ON November 2, 6 pm and 9 pm

Call 26149546

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

