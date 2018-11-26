Three injured after two container trucks topple in Maharashtra

national

The speeding container trucks toppled all of a sudden and fell from the elevated bypass road on a house below it, he said

Three people, including a child, were injured when two container trucks toppled and fell over a house from atop the Mumbra bypass road here in Maharashtra Monday morning, an official said.

The mishap took place around 5 am near a temple in the Mumbra township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. The speeding container trucks toppled all of a sudden and fell from the elevated bypass road on a house below it, he said.

A 27-year-old woman and her three-year-old son, who were sleeping in the house at that time, and one of the truck drivers received injuries in the mishap, Kadam said, adding that they were admitted to a local hospital. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue work, he said.

