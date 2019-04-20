Three injured as 12 coaches of Delhi-bound Poorva Express derails

national

Kanpur: (Uttar Pradesh): Two-person sustained minor injuries, while one was grievously injured after 12 coaches of Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed in Kanpur on Saturday. In the wake of the derailment, North Central Railway has cancelled 11 trains, diverted 8 trains to another route and shortly terminated 2 others, while East Central Railway has, so far, diverted 24 trains.

"Trains scheduled to run beyond Allahabad (ALD) and in between Allahabad and Kanpur Central has been diverted via Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU)-Lucknow (LKO) - Kanpur Central (CNB)/ Moradabad (MB) till further advice," Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) of North Central Railway (NCR) said in a press release.

A team of Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) were rushed to the spot.

The rescue operation is underway. "Restoration of Up line (Howrah to Delhi) line will take time, and may be restored in the evening at around 16:00," said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of NCR.

Train no. 12303 (Howrah to New Delhi) Poorva Express derailed near Rooma station at 00:50 am on the intervening night of April 19 and 20. "As per initial information received, 12 coaches including 10 passenger coaches, a pantry and power car got derailed out of which four have overturned," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, told ANI.

The following telephone numbers released by the Railways can be reached for information on the injured people.

Helpline Numbers at Patna Junction:

BSNL- 06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292

Helpline number at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction:

Railway number- 027-73678 and BSNL number- 05412 -253232

