Three injured in celebratory firing in Shamli district

Apr 20, 2018, 13:35 IST | PTI

Three people were injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding in Kairana town of the neighbouring Shamli district, a police official said today

Representational picture
Three people were injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding in Kairana town of the neighbouring Shamli district, a police official said on Friday. The people injured in the firing yesterday have been admitted to an area hospital, the official said. A search is on for the person who opened the fire, he added.'

