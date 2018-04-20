Three injured in celebratory firing in Shamli district

Three people were injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding in Kairana town of the neighbouring Shamli district, a police official said today



Representational picture

Three people were injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding in Kairana town of the neighbouring Shamli district, a police official said on Friday. The people injured in the firing yesterday have been admitted to an area hospital, the official said. A search is on for the person who opened the fire, he added.'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever