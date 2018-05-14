Three injured in clashes between two communities in Jammu and Kashmir

The clashes erupted on Sunday when members of the Dogra community objected to animals of the Gujjar community entering their fields and allegedly destroying the crops, police said

Three people were injured in clashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Bishnah area when cattle owned by the Gujjar community went into the fields of the Dogra community, police said on Monday.

The clashes erupted on Sunday when members of the Dogra community objected to animals of the Gujjar community entering their fields and allegedly destroying the crops, police said.

Irked when asked to take away their animals, the Gujjars allegedly attacked the Dogras, they added.

The Dogras later demonstrated, demanding that the attackers be arrested.

Police managed to pacify the protestors. However, tension remains high and heavy security has been deployed, a police official said.

