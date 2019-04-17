Three injured in fire at wedding venue in northwest Delhi

national

Representational picture

New Delhi: Three people, including a police and a fire official, were injured in a fire that broke out at a wedding venue in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place on Tuesday, officials said. Police were informed about the fire at around 12:30 am, they added.

Two pandals at the venue had caught fire and a wedding function was underway in one of them, a senior police officer said. About 12 police personnel, along with officers of the Fire Department, started the evacuation process and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said. The blaze was brought under control after a few hours, he added.

The injured were identified as Delhi Police Head Constable Ravinder, Delhi Fire Service officer Satish and catering service employee Ankit, the officer said. About 400 people present at the venue were safely evacuated, he said, adding that the officers sustained injuries during the evacuation. All three were rushed to a hospital, where they were treated and later, discharged, he added. A case was registered and an investigation launched to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said.

