Three killed, 14 injured in Somalia blast

The blast also damaged nearby houses, blew off the roof of a mosque and caused a nearby school to collapse, BBC reported

Representational Image

Three soldiers were killed and 14 persons injured after a suicide bomber attacked a government office on Sunday, police said.

Police officer Abdullahi Hussein said a suicide bomber had rammed a car into the district office in Howlwadag district.

The militant group al-Shabab, which has waged an insurgency for more than 10 years, has claimed to be behind the attack.

In a similar incident on July 14, seven people were killed and several others injured in two explosions near the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

