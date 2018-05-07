Three killed, 18 injured in Maharashtra road mishap

The bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, met with the accident on Washim-Akola road near Ridhora. The injured have been transferred to a local hospital in near Akola city.

Ridhora: Three people died and 18 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck near Maharashtra's Ridhora town on Monday.

The bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, met with the accident on Washim-Akola road near Ridhora. The injured have been transferred to a local hospital in near Akola city.

A rescue operation is underway.

