Three killed after lorry rams into car in Telangana

Kothagudem: Three people were killed and one suffered serious injuries after a lorry rammed into a car near Telangana's Kothagudem area.

The incident took place around 12:00 a.m. near Kothaguda X Road.

The deceased have been identified as Padma, Swapna and Manikanth.

They were traveling from Pochampally village from Hyderabad.

"A heavy loaded lorry carrying sticks hit a Matiz car in which six members were travelling. Three members died on the spot while others have been rushed to the hospital," Sub Inspector, V. Saidi Reddy told ANI.

"The reasons for the accident is not yet confirmed as the lorry driver is absconding. We are in search of the lorry driver," Reddy added.

A case has been registered.

