Three killed and two injured as car falls in a narrow valley in Shimla

Three people were killed and two others injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Himachal's Kinnaur district this morning, police said. The deceased were identified as Yogeshwer (29), Surya Kant (25) and Nain Chand (40), Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said.

Rohit and Mulak Raj, aged 20, sustained serious injuries in the accident and were referred to a hospital in Rampur, the SP said, adding an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 was granted to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured.

