Three killed, another injured as pickup van falls into river in Pithoragarh

In a horrific incident, three persons were killed and another was injured when a pickup van fell into the Gori river in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The accident took place late on Monday night near Madkot when the vehicle was on its way to Munsyari amid heavy rains.

"It was dark and the road was slippery due to heavy rain. The vehicle apparently slipped off the road and fell into the river killing three on the spot and leaving another injured," Pithoragarh additional district magistrate R D Paliwal said

The bodies of the deceased could be recovered quickly as the pickup van landed near the river bank and did not get swept away by the strong current of water, Paliwal said. He said that the deceased were identified as Ravindra Rawat, Dhiraj Kumar, and Ravindra Bisht.

The injured, Suraj Paliwal, was admitted to a hospital in Madkot, Paliwal said. It has been raining incessantly in the border subdivisions of the district for nearly a week.

In a similar incident, two members of a family were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The family of eight people from Pune had a major escape after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car hit the road divider and landed into 25 feet quarry.

As soon as the accident took place, the State Highway Police team along with the rescue team of IRB and Khopoli resident Apaghatgrashtra Maditi Sati group rushed to the spot and rescued the commuters from the car.

The State Highway Police have identified the commuters as Mandakini Deshmukh (28), Rukmini Devale (65), Anant Deshmukh (29), Shivraj Deshmukh (28), Bhikaji Deshmukh (25), Rani Kore (45), Lahu Kore (45) and Jyoti Dawale (30) all resident of Urali Devahi in Hadapsar, Pune. The State Highway Police has also registered a case against the unidentified car driver of the SUV.

While speaking to mid-day, State Highway Police sub-inspector, Subhash Pujari, who is probing the case said, "The accident took place on Saturday around 2.45 pm. The injured persons are all relatives and they were heading to Mumbai in an Ertica car bearing number MH-12-MR-1711. Due to heavy rains on the E-way, it seems that the car was driven speedily and while taking the turn the driver couldn't control the car. It rammed over the safety road divider and later fell down some 25 feet down from the main road."

