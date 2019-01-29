Three killed as car falls from river bridge in Madhya Pradesh

national

Representational image

Mandsaur: Three persons were killed and as many others injured when their car fell from a river bridge in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday. The mishap took place between Dodiyamina and Kolva villages when the victims were returning home after attending a birthday party at a hotel on Monday night, YD Nagar police station in-charge Vinod Kushwaha said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Shivna river, he said. The deceased were identified as Ajit Chudawat (24), Usman (23) and Shahbaz Khan (24). The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Mandsaur district hospital, he added.

In another incident, two persons were killed and one critically injured when a car fell in a gorge in Tehri district of Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. The accident happened at around 3 a.m. at the Nacholi road when the driver of a car (UK 07 AP 4001) apparently lost control while taking a steep turn and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

The victims were pulled out from the gorge and admitted to a hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries while one - Sunil (30) - is in a critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Shishpal (35) and Sanjay (25) who was driving the car. The trio was returning from a wedding when the incident happened.

In another incident that took place on Oct 7, 2018, twenty-one persons were killed and 15 injured when an overcrowded mini-bus fell into a 200-ft-deep gorge on Saturday after its driver lost control over the vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

Among the dead were four women and the driver. Ten critically injured passengers were airlifted from the accident site to the Army hospital in Udhampur and two others to Jammu, they said.

