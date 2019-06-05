Three killed in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
One person died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to a hospital with injuries, the officials said
Udhampur: Three people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred in the Barrian area here when a speeding van skidded off the road and overturned, they said. One person died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to a hospital with injuries, the officials said. Later, two more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they added.
In another incident, In another incident, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village. While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.
Also, two people died and 12 were injured in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A group of 20 people from Vasai was on its way to Mahabaleshwar for a picnic when the minibus rammed into the back of a luxury bus. The minibus driver, Shekhar Rohidas Kamble (51), and one passenger, Joseph Manvel Serejo (62), died on the spot. Four others — Jayprakash Vartak (28), Alfiya Joseph Serejo (23), Preeti Gonsalves (25) and Nonrat Joseph Serejo (60) — were caught between the seats and are seriously injured. All the injured victim were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, by the State highway police. Read the full story here.
