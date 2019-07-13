Three killed in factory fire in New Delhi

national

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire

Representational picture

Three people of which two were women were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the New Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 9 am at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area. according to fire officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire.

According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire officials said rescue operations were underway and they were trying to ascertain if more persons were trapped in the building.

In January last year, 17 people - 10 women and seven men - were killed in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area.

