Three killed in London train accident

Three people died on Monday after being struck by a train near Loughborough junction in south London, the British Transport Police (BTP) said. Officers were called to the station at 7.30 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple bodies being found, the Independent reported.

London Ambulance Service paramedics said the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths are being treated as "unexplained" and police said inquiries were being carried out to establish how they came on the tracks.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from the BTP said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway."

