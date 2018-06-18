Search

Three killed in London train accident

Jun 18, 2018, 21:39 IST |

Officers were called to the station at 7.30 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple bodies being found, the Independent reported

Three killed in London train accident
Representational Image

Three people died on Monday after being struck by a train near Loughborough junction in south London, the British Transport Police (BTP) said. Officers were called to the station at 7.30 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple bodies being found, the Independent reported.

London Ambulance Service paramedics said the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths are being treated as "unexplained" and police said inquiries were being carried out to establish how they came on the tracks.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from the BTP said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Three killed in road accident in Dhaula Kuan

Tags

londonunited kingdomworld news