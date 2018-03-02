Three killed in road accident in Bihar

Three persons were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle in Darbhanga district, police said

The incident took place near Bithauli Chowk under the jurisdiction of Simri police station yesterday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajan Kumar said.



While two persons died on the spot, the other died on way to a hospital, he said. The deceased were residents of Dumrama village in Muzaffarpur district, the SHO said, adding, the bodies were sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.