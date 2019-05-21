Three killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh
According to police, the victim identified as Prithviraj (21), Vimlesh (24), and Ram Pujan (18) were in an inebriated state and were returning from a wedding function, police said
Hardoi: Three men were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary pick-up van on the Lucknow-Hardoi road here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place near Pankutiya Sunni Mahri village under the Baghauli police station area on Monday night, they said.
According to police, the victim identified as Prithviraj (21), Vimlesh (24), and Ram Pujan (18) were in an inebriated state and were returning from a wedding function, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.
In a similar case, two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van. The alleged accident happened in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said. During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured. Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.
Recent accident cases
Two people died and 12 were injured in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. A group of 20 people from Vasai was on its way to Mahabaleshwar for a picnic when the minibus rammed into the back of a luxury bus. The minibus driver, Shekhar Rohidas Kamble (51), and one passenger, Joseph Manvel Serejo (62), died on the spot. Four others — Jayprakash Vartak (28), Alfiya Joseph Serejo (23), Preeti Gonsalves (25) and Nonrat Joseph Serejo (60) — were caught between the seats and are seriously injured. All the injured victim were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, by the State highway police.
Two members of a family were killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway (NH) 2. The victims were standing on the roadside when the speeding SUV vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge (PSI) Rajkumar Verma said. Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot in the gruesome accident. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, the police officer said. The driver was arrested immediately and the SUV has been impounded, he said.
