Three killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
Four others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment, Misra said, adding that the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the vehicle got punctured
Banda: Three people were killed and four others injured when their vehicle overturned on National Highway-2 in the neighbouring Fatehpur district on Thursday, police said. The DCM van on its way to Allahabad from Kanpur overturned near the Katodhar toll plaza under the Khaga Kotwali police station area, killing Mumtaz, Nisar and Sajid on the spot, Circle Officer (Khaga) Kapil Dev Misra said. Four others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment, Misra said, adding that the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the vehicle got punctured.
In another incident, in a gruesome mishap, at least five members of a family were killed and two others were seriously injured when a car in which they were traveling collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the police said. The mishap took place near Jaring on National Highway 26. The family was returning to Khuseiguda village from the railway station in Kesinga. While on the way from Visakhapatnam, the car had a head-on collision with a truck near Jaring. All the five victims had gone to Visakhapatnam for a health check-up.
All five members of the family died on the spot, the police said. While the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhawanipatna, one of them has been shifted to Visakhapatnam as her condition deteriorated, the police officials added.
