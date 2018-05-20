Three killed, over 8,000 hit by severe weather in Sri Lanka

The three deaths, caused by lightning, were reported from the eastern district of Trincomalee and in the lower central hills of Badulla, Xinhua news agency reported

Representational Image

Three people were killed and over 8,000 affected as heavy rains and strong winds lashed across Sri Lanka, prompting disaster management officials to be on alert for possible evacuations, the Disaster Management Centre said on Sunday.

The three deaths, caused by lightning, were reported from the eastern district of Trincomalee and in the lower central hills of Badulla, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 252 people had been evacuated to safer locations since last week while over 200 houses were partially or fully damaged due to the severe weather.

Sri Lanka is facing its annual southwest monsoons with the Meteorological Department in its latest weather report warning of more rains in several districts across the country in the coming days.

"The southwest monsoon conditions are getting established over the island. Very heavy falls, about 150 mm, can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province while heavy falls, above 100 mm, can be expected at some places, particularly in Western Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts," the latest weather report said.

The Meteorological Department warned the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning.

Over 200 people were killed and 78 people missing when the southwest monsoons caused severe floods and landslides across Sri Lanka last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates