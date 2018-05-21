Three killed, over 8,000 hit by severe weather in Sri Lanka

The three deaths, caused by lightning, were reported from the eastern district of Trincomalee and in the lower central hills of Badulla



Sri Lanka is facing its annual southwest monsoons. Pic/AFP

Three people were killed and over 8,000 affected as heavy rains and strong winds lashed across Sri Lanka, prompting disaster management officials to be on alert for possible evacuations, the Disaster Management Centre said on Sunday.

The three deaths, caused by lightning, were reported from the eastern district of Trincomalee and in the lower central hills of Badulla. At least 252 people had been evacuated to safer locations since last week while over 200 houses were partially or fully damaged.

Sri Lanka is facing its annual southwest monsoons with the Meteorological Department in its latest weather report warning of more rains in several districts across the country in the coming days.

