Three killed, two injured in group clash over land dispute

Three people, including a father-son duo, were killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Gujarat's Morbi district, police said today. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. A group, led by one Dhanji Dabhi and his accomplices, attacked members of another group late last night with sharp weapons on Leelapur Road, around 90 km from Rajkot, Morbi taluka's police sub-inspector S A Gohil said. Three members of the other group were seriously injured in the attack, he said.

"They were rushed to the Morbi Civil Hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said. The deceased were identified as Dilawarkhan Pathan (55), his son Momin (30) and nephew Afzal (22). Two members of the group led by Dhabi were also injured in the clash and admitted to the hospital, he said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased, the police arrested 12 people of the Satwara community, who were named in the FIR," Gohil said. "A land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the clash," he added.

