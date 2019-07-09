Three killed, two others injured in van-goods vehicle collision in Tamail Nadu

national

According to the police sources, as the van reached Kolarpatti, it collided head-on with a speeding goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction

In a major accident, three people, including a couple, were killed and two others were injured, in a collision involving an Omni van and a goods vehicle near Pollachi. According to the police sources, as the van reached Kolarpatti, it collided head-on with a speeding goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals, they added.

In a similar incident, two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, the police said. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van on Sunday evening. The alleged accident happened on Sunday evening in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said.

During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured. Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 percent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs, and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 percent increase in fatalities respectively.

The latest report focuses on the district-wise figures of road accident fatalities as compared to those of earlier years. While the percentage decrease in fatalities in Mumbai city and Thane district is 20 percent, the net fall in fatalities is 24 percent and 48 percent respectively.

With inputs from PTI

