Three Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

According to the police, the arrested guerrillas belonged to the banned Maoist organisation, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI). Three bikes, two country-made revolvers and live cartridges were seized from them

Representational picture

Ranchi: Three Maoist guerrillas were arrested in Jharkhand's Khuti district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the arrested guerrillas belonged to the banned Maoist organisation, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI). Three bikes, two country-made revolvers and live cartridges were seized from them.

Acting on a tip-off that some guerrillas were planning to execute an attack, a police team raided Parezghag village in Khuti district on Monday and arrested the Maoists.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever