Three marine ambulances to be procured from Cochin Shipyard

The Kerala Government on Tuesday decided to procure three marine ambulances constructed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd in the wake of cyclone Ockhi, which struck the state last year, claiming several lives. The ambulances, totally costing Rs 18.24 crore, are being procured in the wake of the Ockhi cyclone diaster which had caused havoc on the coastal stretches of southern districts of the state in November 2017, claiming several lives, an official release said.

The decision in this regard was taken today at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The ambulances are being procured from the funds also donated by BPCL and Cochin Shipyard, it said.

