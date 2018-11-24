Three members of Bangladeshi robbers gang arrested after shootout

crime

The Bangladeshi gang has been involved in committing robbery across Bangalore, Delhi and Kota, the police said

Three suspected members of a Bangladeshi robbers gang were arrested after a shootout with Crime Branch officers in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, the police said on Saturday. The shootout happened between 12.15 am and 12.30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (Crime), the Bangladeshi gang members were in the area to look for a house where they could commit robbery.



The Crime Branch officials, who were present in the area, on the basis of a tip-off, asked them to surrender but they fired at them, police said. The police personnel fired in retaliation, he said.

Two gang members sustained bullet injuries in their leg and are currently hospitalised, but are stable, the officer said, adding that three members were arrested.



Police have seized three pistols with some live cartridges and house-breaking instruments, he said.

The Bangladeshi gang has been involved in committing robbery across Bangalore, Delhi and Kota, he said. Police have managed to link some incidents connected in these cities to the gang. He said the gang members even resorted to committing rape and killing when they find an opportunity.

