Three members of gang that targeted cars held in Gurugram

Police in Gurugram said on Tuesday that three members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from cars after breaking the windows have been arrested along with two Delhi traders who bought the stolen items.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sumit Kumar said Bhola (24), Sanjay (22) and Sanju (22) -- all residents of Delhi's Madangir area -- were members of the 'thak thak' gang. Businessman Vinay Verma (34) and goldsmith Rajesh Kumar (46), hailing from Madangir, were also arrested for buying laptops, i phones, jewellery and other items from the gang members.

As many as 25 laptops, a car, a bike, an i pad, jewellery, slingshots and cash have been recovered. The DCP said the arrests were made by crime branch unit 10 (Anti Snatching Staff) chief Sandeep Kumar and his team from Noida and Delhi.

"Bhola and Sanjay were arrested from Noida on April 22 and were in police custody for 10 days. Sanju, Verma and Kumar were arrested from Delhi on April 28 and are under police remand for five days.

"The gang members used to break windows of cars with the help of slingshots or pellet-bow and flee with valuables kept inside. They targeted victims in the upscale areas of Gurugram," Sumit Kumar said. The gang members have confessed to having been involved in over 100 incidents of theft and many more cases may come to light now, the officer added.

