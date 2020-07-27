Three members of village head's family shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Three members of a village head's family were shot dead and three others injured at Hodalpur village in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Bhupendra Singh, 25, Prem Singh, 55, and his son Radha Charan, 26. The victims are family members of Satyavati, the head of Hodalpur that comes under Soron police circle jurisdiction.

Her husband Vijendra Pal, Pramod and Guddu were injured in the shootout and admitted to a government hospital.

Sanjo, a nephew of deceased Prem Singh, alleged that the victims were killed in the presence of police after 9 pm on Sunday over a minor issue.

Kasganj SP Sushil Ghule deployed heavy police force in the village after the crime.

