Three men arrested for looting IndiGo pilot in Delhi

New Delhi: Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly looting a pilot of IndiGo Airlines. According to the police, the accused identified as Mehraj Salmani, Asif and Farman, has committed a similar offence in the Delhi Cantonment area and in Ghaziabad.

"In the night of 12/13 July 2019 at about 12:30 am, Mohd Mehdi Ghanzanfani, a Canadian national working in IndiGo Airlines as Pilot arrived from Kolkata. He was looking for his company cab which was supposed to come to him. Later, he asked a taxi driver to drop him near his company cab," a police release said.

"Three other persons were already sitting in the taxi who took his debit card/visa card by putting him in fear of knife also taken PIN code of the debit card. They withdrew one lakh from his debit card and also took money from his wallet. Later, they dropped him on the Mahipalpur flyover," read the release.

Police also found the involvement of a taxi during the investigation.

"Thereafter on the basis of technical surveillance three persons from Meerut were observed as suspected. The police team from the domestic airport police station was deputed to trace them. Later on 20th July, Mehraj Salmani, Asif and Farman were arrested," said the release.

The accused also disclosed of committing a similar offence in Delhi Cantonment area and in Ghaziabad.

"Some of the articles of Canadian pilot have been recovered along with fake number plates and the taxi used in the crime," the release read.

With inputs from PTI

