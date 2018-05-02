Three men arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan

The accused were identified as Golu Suman, Rajesh Suman and Nandkishore Pareta, police said

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Rajasthan's Baran district, police saidon Tuesday. The minor girl along with her relatives had gone yesterday to attend a mass marriage ceremony from where the accused allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

The accused were identified as Golu Suman, Rajesh Suman and Nandkishore Pareta, police said. They were nabbed by a few people when they returned to drop the girl at the ceremony's venue. The trio was arrested after the girl's parents lodged a complaint, SHO, Kawai, Dalbeer Singh said.

He said the victim was reportedly mentally disturbed and the accused took advantage of her ill health. The SHO said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The matter is being investigated, he said.

