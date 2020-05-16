Three men chase a tiger in viral video that left netizens baffled

In what looks like a scene from a film, a viral video shows three men chasing a tiger and trying to capture it by throwing a lasso around it. The visuals of the daredevil act by the trio that went viral on Twitter have shocked and baffled netizens.

The video shot in Mexico posted on Twitter by a user shows a tiger on the loose, exploring the world outside. The tiger was walking on the footpath off the road where cars are running, with three men chasing the big cat.

Out of the three men, two were dressed as cowboys and had blocked the feline’s way. As the tiger tried to turn around, one of the men threw a lasso around the tiger, after which the video abruptly ends.

According to The Guardian, the government said that the tiger had escaped from a house in the Guadalajara in Tlaquepaque. The video, that garnered more than 448,500 views on Twitter was shot by a motorist and the men chasing the tiger have not been identified.

