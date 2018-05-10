Three men gets life imprisonment for 62-year-old woman's murder

Additional district and sessions judge Achyutanand Upadhyay also awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment to five others and acquitted six persons for want of evidence

Representational Image

A court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to three persons for the murder of a 62-year-old woman in 2002. Additional district and sessions judge Achyutanand Upadhyay also awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment to five others and acquitted six persons for want of evidence.

The court held three persons guilty of the murder of a woman, loot and destroying evidence. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. Hazra Khatoon was strangulated to death on July 28, 2002.

Her son in a complaint to Amdabad police had named 14 persons as accused. The woman's son, who worked in Delhi at the time of his mother's murder, said that the 14 named accused persons had killed his mother with an intention to loot his house. They had buried the body with the intention to destroy evidence, he said.

