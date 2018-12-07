Three men, including a juvenile arrested for stealing mobile phone

crime

The two men robbed the complainant at knifepoint near Kalkaji Mandir

Three men, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly robbing event manager's mobile phone, the police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Veeru (21), Sunny (23) and one juvenile. On the intervening night of July 23 and 24 at around 1 am, two men robbed the complainant at knife point near Kalkaji Mandir.



During the investigation, the mobile was found working in Andhra Pradesh. The user of the mobile stated that he had purchased the phone from a mobile shop at M-Block market, GK-1. Later, the two accused were arrested and one juvenile was apprehended, police said.

In another incident, two men were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from government quarters in R K Puram area, the police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Suraj (22) and Raja (20). On Tuesday, an incident of house theft was reported from Sonia Gandhi Camp, Sec-7, R K Puram. The burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from the house after breaking the lock, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday at around 10.50 pm, police arrested the accused persons during night patrolling at Kashmiri market, Sec-1, R K Puram, the officer added. Some gold and silver ornaments and Rs 24,000 were recovered from their possession, police said.

