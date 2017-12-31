Three militants arrested in Manipur

Three militants were arrested by security personnel from Imphal East district

Three militants were arrested by security personnel from Imphal East district. The three militants of the newly floated United Naga People Council were arrested by a combined team of police and Assam Rifles from Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, an Assam Rifles release said yesterday night.



Representational picture



One 9 mm pistol along with five live rounds, three mobile phones and a two wheeler were seized from the possession of the arrested militants.

