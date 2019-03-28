Three militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmi's Shopian

national

The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the district following information about the presence of the ultras there, he said. The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in.

