Three militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmi's Shopian
The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in.
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, an Army official said.
The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the district following information about the presence of the ultras there, he said. The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in.
