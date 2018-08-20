Three missing picnickers found dead near Gangulpara waterfall

national

Representational picture

Three of four picnickers were found dead yesterday near the Gangulpara waterfall in Balaghat district, a day after they went missing from the spot, the police said. Police are looking for another member of the group who remained untraced, an official said."

"The deceased were the residents of Katangi village in Gondia district of neighbouring Maharashtra. They had gone to the waterfall for picnic yesterday," said city superintendent of police (CSP) Monika Tiwari. She said the police were informed today about the missing picnickers by their family members who reached the spot this morning, after the quartet didn't return.

The deceased were identified as Golu Rathore (23), Durgesh Bhuse (23) and Wilson Vijay Madare (19), the CSP said. Tiwari said the exact cause behind the death will be known after postmortem report is received.

